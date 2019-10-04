FORDSVILLE — Sara Rene Farmer Hall, 61, went to be with our beloved Savior Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. She passed in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Sara was born Oct. 13, 1957, to the late Maudia Ruedell Acey and Audley Jess Farmer. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Burl Rexton Hall; half brother Benjamin Farmer; stepbrother Mike Acey; and niece McKaylee Shaw Gilmore.
Sara graduated as valedictorian from Fordsville High School in 1975. She was a cheerleader for four years and was voted Miss Senior. She graduated magna cum laude from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1979 with a bachelor of science degree. Sara was a medical technologist and worked at Ohio County Hospital for 33 years as director of laboratory and respiratory therapy. Sara was a member of Providence Baptist Church and served as the church treasurer, youth leader, Sunday school teacher and vacation Bible school director.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger Barrett “Barry” Hall; three children and two daughters-in-law, Sonja Lynnae (Hall) Cook, Justin “Shane” and Kim Hall and Nicolaus Scott and Jona Hall; eight grandchildren, Bryson Keith Cook, Jude Stratten Hall, Isaiah Barrett Cook, Lila Shayne Hall, Easton Burl Hall, Abilene Marie Hall, Mattie Ruedell Hall and Boone Scott Hall. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Frances Dee Hall; her stepfather, David G. Acey; two sisters, Angella (Jerry) Hulsey and Fonda Stevens; a half sister, Linda Shay (Bruce) Blakeman; stepsiblings Teri Acey, Janice Wrenn, April Acey and Tim Farmer; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Benny Gilmore, Bruce (Kristi) Hall and Barney (Anita) Hall; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Sara enjoyed serving and praising our almighty God, taking care of her family, friends, church family and anyone else that was blessed to be a part of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, spending time outdoors, gardening, traveling to the ocean and spending time at the beach. She loved music, dancing, laughing and cooking. She had a contagious laugh and a sparkle in her eyes and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Providence Baptist Church with burial in Providence-Smith Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at Providence Baptist Church, 13949 State Route 69 N., Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13
