Sarah Decker Duvall, age 84, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Grayson County native was born on Aug. 10, 1936, to the late Simon and Rhoda Cook Decker.
Sarah was a former seamstress at Brownsville Manufacturing and was a cook at Mariah’s. She was a member of Anneta United Baptist Church.
She leaves to honor her memory two sons, Rodney Duvall, of Anneta, and Roger Duvall (Marsha), of Leitchfield; one daughter, Sara Cummings (Scott), of Smiths Grove; five grandchildren, Brandy Bratcher (Josh), Ryan Duvall (Kim), Darrell Thrasher, LeAnn Cline (Jeremy) and Tristan Duvall (Cheyenne); one great-grandson, Sawyer Cline; and one sister, Elva Sanders. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Lannie and Danny Duvall; one granddaughter, Clarissa Jo Duvall; four brothers, Calvin, Stroud, Vean and Eugene Decker; two sisters, Nancy and Hannah Sanders; and her companion, Wayne Keown.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Interment was in Anneta Church Cemetery.
VISITATION4-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021
9-11 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel
FUNERAL SERVICE11 a.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel
Arrangements by Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel.
Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.