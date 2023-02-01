The following schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 due to inclement weather:
Daviess County Public Schools
Muhlenberg County Public Schools
Owensboro Catholic Schools
Owensboro Public Schools
The following schools will be delayed Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 due to inclement weather:
McLean County Public Schools will operate on a one hour delay. Head start has been canceled.
We will continue to update if more closings are announced.
