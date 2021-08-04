Superintendents from Owensboro Catholic, Daviess County and Owensboro city schools announced a universal change to their reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year, which includes the requirement for all students and staff to wear masks.
Masks will also be required on buses, and will be required regardless of vaccination status, said Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins.
The primary reason for this change, said Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant, "is to allow us to keep our students in school, with a goal of in-person learning every day."
Owensboro Catholic Schools Superintendent David Kessler said, "This is a dramatic change in the guidance from last year and will greatly reduce the number of individuals who will have to quarantine. This step not only will keep our students and staff in school, but will also take the burden off families who are worried about having to take time off to be at home with students who are quarantined."
This change was made due to the resurgence of the virus in the area.
