City and county schools districts are starting their summer feeding programs once again.
The program aims to provide free meals to anyone 18 years old or younger.
The Daviess County Public Schools District will start its federally-funded Summer Feeding Program on Friday and offer it through Aug. 5. The district will not distribute meals on Memorial Day and Independence Day.
According to Connie Fillman, DCPS food service director, the district’s program is not limited to current students.
Since COVID-19, the program has seen many changes from social distancing to eating the meals on site.
But as restrictions have eased, Fillman said students should expect some semblance of normalcy.
“I wouldn’t say [the program] is opening up since COVID,” Fillman said. “It’s more like it’s getting back to normal.”
The purpose of the district’s program remains the same, according to Fillman.
“The goal is to feed students and to help the programs and camps by providing quality meals,” Fillman said.
Much like last summer, the program will be serving much of the same meals such as pork chop sandwiches, pizzaboli and walking tacos.
Curbside DCPS meal sites include:
• 11:30 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56.
• 11:30 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54.
Meals gotten at the DCPS meal sites must be eaten on site and the children must be present to get a meal.
Mobile delivery routes include:
• 10:55 — 11:10 a.m. Chuck Gray Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court.
• 11:15 — 11:30 a.m. Towne Square Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court.
• 11:30 — 11:45 a.m. Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 501 Office Lane.
• 11:45 a.m. — noon Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6965 Jamie Lane.
• 11:45 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road.
• Noon — 12:15 p.m. Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6703 Leslie Lane.
• 12:15 p.m. — 12:30 p.m. Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Highway 2830.
• 12:30 p.m. — 12:45 p.m. Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Highway 2830.
• 12:30 p.m. — 12:45 p.m. Colony Mobile Estates, 2016 Arlington Parkway.
• 12:45 p.m. — 1 p.m. Colony Mobile Estates, 5432 Keeneland Parkway.
For the mobile delivery sites, they will park during the times allotted and children can come and get their meals which must be eaten on site.
“We try and pick locations that have picnic tables or shaded areas for them to eat at,” Fillman said.
She estimated needing roughly 700 meals for their first day of the program. But she said that the various camps do not start until the middle of the summer, and she expects the program to increase in demand as the summer goes on.
She estimated serving roughly 1,000 meals a day as the program goes on during the summer.
Also participating in the program is the Owensboro Public Schools, according to Kaitlyn Blankendaal, school nutrition director.
From May 25 to July 29 the OPS will provide one meal for free to individuals who are 18 years old or younger.
“OPS will be operating very close to pre-COVID this summer,” Blankendaal said in an email. “Meals will be served in a congregate setting meaning you won’t be able to take your meal home with you. Children 18 and under will have to be present to receive a meal. This is unlike the last two summers where parents could pick food up for their children and take it home to them.”
Much like the DCPS program, the meal recipients must eat the meal on site.
This summer OPS will have three mobile feeding sites: a gray, red and blue line each with five stops.
Mobile #1 — Gray Line
7th and J.R.- 10:45-11 a.m.
Wing Avenue- 11:10-11:25 a.m.
Chautauqua Park- 11:35-11:50 a.m.
Wesleyan Park- 12-12:15 p.m.
Dixiana Court- 12:20-12:40 p.m.
Mobile #2 — Red Line
Oney’s Apts.- 10:45-11 a.m.
Kendall Perkins- 11:10-11:25 a.m.
Greentree Apts.- 11:35-11:50 a.m.
Cravens Pool- 12-12:20 p.m.
Lincolnshire Apts.- 12:25-12:45 p.m.
Mobile #3 — Blue Line
DCP Library-10:15-10:35 a.m.
Chesterfield/River Road- 10:45- 11:05 a.m.
Smothers Park- 11:15-11:35 a.m.
Goose Egg Park- 11:50 a.m.-12:10 p.m.
Cadillac- 12:20-12:35 p.m.
OPS will have other meal sites as well which include:
Legion Park-May 31-July 29, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.
Owensboro Museum of Science and History-May 25-Aug. 3, 11:30-12:30, Tuesday-Friday.
No meals will be served on May 30, June 20 and July 4.
This year OPS will mostly be having mobile meal sites. Blankendaal said they will have some at summer schools but only for roughly two weeks.
“Generally, families tend to go where they can get a consistent meal,” Blankendaal said. “If someone comes [to the schools] we wouldn’t turn them away, but since it’s only for two weeks we don’t advertise those sites.”
School nutrition program coordinator Deanna Sanders said usually the busy times are late May and all of June.
“Usually by July people start going on vacations and camps let out,” Sanders said.
Owensboro Catholic Schools is also participating in this program during the summer, but could not be reached for comment at this time.
