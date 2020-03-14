Both Owensboro and Daviess County public schools will be offering feeding programs starting on Monday to all students 18 and under during the coronavirus closure period.
The schools announced Thursday that they would be instituting the Non-Traditional Instruction program that would allow the continuation of academic instruction at home, which means students who normally depend on school breakfasts and lunches will not have access to it.
To overcome that, the school districts revived their feeding programs, which are typically reserved for the summer.
Jared Revlett, OPS district spokesman, said the city-school meals will be prepared Monday through Friday for the first two weeks of the closure — March 16 through March 27.
Revlett said traditionally OPS doesn’t offer the feeding program during its spring, fall and Christmas breaks.
“As of right now, we do not plan to do those (meals) during spring break,” Revlett said. “There’s a potential that could change but we don’t have that yet.”
OPS breakfasts will include items such as Pop-Tarts, muffins, donuts, cereals, cereal bars, milk and juice. Lunches will include items such as peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, turkey, ham and bologna sandwiches.
Revlett said the meals will be delivered by an OPS school bus or an OPS vehicle to designated sites and given to anyone 18 and under regardless of where he or she attends school or lives in the United States.
Unlike the summer feeding program, Revlett added that the meals can be taken home.
“This is an emergency circumstance,” he said.
Current OPS drop-off breakfast sites• 8:15 to 8:25 a.m. — Chesterfield/River Road; Corner of East Seventh Street/J.R. Miller Boulevard and Daviess County Public Library
• 8:35 to 8:45 a.m. — Kendall-Perkins Park; Colonel House and Eighth and Maple streets
• 8:55 to 9:05 a.m. — Max Rhoads Park; Dixiana Court and Smothers Park
• 9:15 to 9:25 a.m. — Moreland Park; Goose Egg Park/West Third Street and Bolivar/Seventh streets
• 9:35 to 9:45 a.m. — Cravens Pool; Cadillac Motel and Oney’s Apartments
• 9:55 to 10 a.m. — Lincolnshire Apartments
Current OPS drop-off lunch sites• 11 to 11:15 a.m. — Chesterfield/River Road; Corner of East Seventh Street/J.R. Miller Boulevard; Daviess County Public Library
• 11:25 to 11:40 a.m. — Kendall-Perkins Park; Colonel House; Eighth and Maple streets
• 11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. — Max Rhoads Park; Dixiana Court and Smothers Park
• 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. — Moreland Park; Goose Egg Park/West Third Street and Bolivar/Seventh streets
• 12:40 to 12:55 p.m. — Cravens Pool; Cadillac Motel and Oney’s Apartments
• 1:05 to 1:20 p.m. — Lincolnshire Apartments
For DCPS, it will offer the feeding program for the full three weeks — March 16 through April 3 — students are out of school.
Lisa Sims, DCPS nutrition director, said she made the choice to offer the meals during spring break as well.
“We’re starting a community service here for two weeks and then just cut off for spring break because we’re all supposed to be off on vacation?” Sims said. “I just couldn’t see doing that. I felt like I had to do it through spring break.”
DCPS will serve both cold and hot meals during the closure.
Students will be able to pick up meals at schools or at drop-off sites but they will have to be taken home.
“It’s called non-congregate feeding and it was approved by the USDA,” Sims said.
During the summer program, DCPS prepares between 2,000 and 2,500 meals per day.
Sims said they’ll know better after Monday about how many meals will be necessary for the days ahead.
“The first day will definitely be a big guesstimate; we’re just going to take a stab in the dark,” Sims said. “I told most of the schools to prepare about 25% of what they usually do for breakfast and lunch.”
Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at any DCPS elementary school.
Those who do not have transportation or cannot visit these sites during serving hours can call the DCPS Food Services Department by 11 a.m. each day at 270-852-7000 to request delivery.
There will also be extra drop-off sites at the same times as the elementary schools:
• Gemini Drive Apartments — 2260 Carpenter Drive
• Dixiana Court Apartments — 2900 Dixiana Court
• Chuck Gray Court Apartments — 650 Chuck Gray Court
• Towne Square Court Apartments — 4825 Towne Square Court
• Town and Country Mobile Home Park — 418 Reid Road
• Colony Mobile Homes — 2016 Arlington Parkway
• Riverbend Pointe — 501 Office Lane
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
