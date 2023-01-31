The following schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1:
Brescia University
Daviess County Public Schools
Hancock County Public Schools
Kentucky Wesleyan College
McLean County Public Schools
Muhlenberg County Public Schools
Ohio County Public Schools
Owensboro Catholic Schools
Owensboro Community & Technical College
Owensboro Public Schools
Trinity High School
