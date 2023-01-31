The following schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1:

Brescia University

Daviess County Public Schools

Hancock County Public Schools

Kentucky Wesleyan College

McLean County Public Schools

Muhlenberg County Public Schools

Ohio County Public Schools

Owensboro Catholic Schools

Owensboro Community & Technical College

Owensboro Public Schools

Trinity High School

