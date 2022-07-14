The fight for conference superiority continues.
Last summer, it was the announced addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference from the Big 12 that rocked the college football landscape.
This summer, almost in a “your turn, my turn” train of events, USC and UCLA have announced they’re leaving the PAC-12 — the two had been members since 1922 and 1928, respectively — for greener pastures in the Big Ten. It was stunning, especially since in a best-case scenario, their closest league foe is four states away (Nebraska). At worst, it’s a cross-country trip to New Jersey (Rutgers).
Conference realignment has become all the rage.
The term “super conference” gets thrown around like confetti.
And, as the bigger conferences seemingly get stronger on the surface, it leaves smaller leagues scrambling to fill holes with competitive teams that fit their geographic needs.
The idea of throwing a bunch of high-caliber teams together and seeing them duke is out is enticing, of course, but expansion doesn’t come without its caveats.
According to recent reports, the SEC was looking into adding Atlantic Coast teams like Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina or Virginia. Contradicting reports say those conversations never happened.
Regardless, one thing is clear: Sixteen teams is enough.
According to Saturday Down South, which anonymously polled presidents and athletic directors throughout the SEC recently, the league has no plans to expand any further.
“We’re positioned at 16 for a robust future,” one AD said. “The need just isn’t there.”
For now, the SEC is sitting pretty. With 16 mostly-competitive programs, the conference remains the best league in the nation. Adding more squads offers the potential, instead, for muddling the supremacy that the SEC has held for years.
But, adding more teams to that mix — and, of course, considering the ramifications of revenue sharing that currently benefits every team — also presents the possibility of unrest down the line.
In 2020-21, the SEC generated a revenue of $777.8 million, which was split among the league’s 14 members. Each school received almost $56 million apiece.
For Texas and Oklahoma, who were first and seventh, respectively, in generated revenue in 2019, sharing an equal split with Vanderbilt — ranked 61st, in comparison — may not seem like a fair deal 10 years in the future. There’s also a $300 million television deal with ESPN in the balance, which begins in 2024. The rich keep getting richer, but are they ever satisfied?
Conference realignment isn’t new, by any means.
Nebraska left the Big 12 for the Big Ten in 2011. That same year, Colorado left the Big 12 for the PAC-12. In 2012, Texas A&M and Missouri both left the Big 12 to join the SEC. In 2011, both Texas and Oklahoma nearly left the Big 12 for the Pac-12, bringing Oklahoma State and Texas Tech with them.
It all boils down to money, of course, and the conferences with the most cash — notably, the SEC — hold all the power. With that power, however, the league also must recognize where to draw the line.
Instead of worrying about expanding conferences, college football programs should turn their focus and efforts to expanding the College Football Playoff system. Instead of a mathematical formula or anything of substance, the college football world relies on 13 members on a selection committee to pick four teams to battle for the national championship.
When college basketball’s offering 68 teams the chance to compete in an end-of-the-year tournament to crown an NCAA champion, only four teams doesn’t quite cut it.
If it’s money they’re after, nothing brings in the big bucks quite like the playoffs.
For now, the SEC is standing pat with its membership, but conference expansion or realignment is always a possibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.