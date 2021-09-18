MADISONVILLE — Madisonville North Hopkins couldn’t get a win on homecoming as the visiting Daviess County Panthers took a 49-22 win over the Maroons on Friday night.
Panthers quarterback Joe Humphreys had an excellent night under center as he threw for 114 yards on 10 completions and ran for 147 yards on four carries with five touchdowns to his credit in the air and on the ground. The only knock against him was four interceptions.
“We didn’t execute at a high level early in the game,” DCHS coach Matt Brannon said. “We gave them a couple of shot fields that they were able to capitalize on early. We settled in, managed to weather their momentum shifts, and once we got it in our favor, we didn’t let go.”
As for the Maroons, their offense was spearheaded by Lajuan MacAdoo running for 171 yards on 36 carries with two touchdown runs. Wyatt Coleman threw for 183 yards on seven completions.
North found pay dirt on the first drive of the game as MacAdoo punched it in from two yards out, but Daviess County responded with Humphreys scrambling 59 yards to the house with a two-point conversion to make it 8-7 Panthers.
MacAdoo scored his second touchdown to give Madisonville a 14-8 lead going into the second quarter.
Daviess (4-1) got back out in front to start the second quarter with Humphreys finding Cole Burch from four yards out to make it 16-14 Panthers. DC added another TD on a 60-yard run by Humphreys after North mishandled the kickoff to go up 22-14 with just over two minutes until halftime.
North (2-3) wasn’t completely out of it as Coleman found Quentin Rodgers on a 75-yard deep ball which tied it up at 22, but on the ensuing kickoff, Daviess returned it all the way to the North 10-yard line. The excellent field position allowed Humphreys to walk it in on a keeper to make it 28-22 Panthers at the half.
“That play right before the half was huge,” Brannon said. “We went into the locker room at halftime and challenged them to just come out and execute better and believe in ourselves. To come out and respond in the second half was huge for us.
“Defensively, we shut them down. Statistically, they had a good night in the first half, but really we shut them down after halftime and our offense started clicking a little bit.”
The Panthers started the second half with a couple of scores on a three-yard scramble by Humphreys and a 35-yard run by Gunnar Evans to make it 42-22 Daviess going into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers put the ballgame on ice with Humphreys finding Decker Renfrow from 29 yards out to make it a 49-22 Daviess lead with less than 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
With 8:59 on the clock, lightning was sighted nearby and the officials stopped the game for a 30-minute delay. After a few minutes of meetings between the officiating crew, both coaching staffs and North athletic director Brock Shoulders, it was decided that the game would be called — giving Daviess County the victory.
“I’m proud of the guys and the way they answered against a little bit of adversity,” Brannon said. “It’s good for us — these situations, as we get closer to the playoffs and get ready to play district opponents.”
Daviess County will host Marshall County next week, while the Maroons will travel to Murray to take on Calloway County.
