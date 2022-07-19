Pleasant Valley Road is scheduled to be closed between East Eight Street and the railroad tracks, according to the Daviess County Fiscal Court.
The closure is the result of a pipe replacement. The work on the drainage project will keep the road closed through Friday from 7 a.m. till 3 p.m. each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.