Three agencies will partner on an upcoming 2020 Census-related event.
Daviess County Public Library, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will host a genealogy workshop to demonstrate the importance census data can play in researching family histories.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. March 13 at the SCC, 1650 W. Second St.
It is free to the public. People of all ages are welcome.
“We will be celebrating the seniors who let us know how many censuses they’ve been on,” said Dana Peveler, the center’s executive director. “We’ll recognize them with a certificate from the DAR.”
DAR officials already started gathering names of local residents who would like a certificate commemorating the number of decades they have participated in the census. Peveler hopes to find some centenarians who have been involved all their lives.
Anyone who wants a certificate may call SCC at 270-687-4640.
At the workshop, DAR members will show how they use the census in their research to verify someone’s connection to a patriot who fought for the nation’s independence.
Someone working for the U.S. Census Bureau will provide details about the upcoming citizen count. Library and SCC employees will share information about their online resources and assistance that is available to anyone who wants help completing the census.
Savannah Warren, manager of the library’s Kentucky Room, said DNA kits, such as Ancestry.com, have made the study of genealogy very popular in recent years.
Many details can be mined from census data, Warren said. “It’s one of the easiest ways (to find information). It will give you a full family.”
Also, the census can provide the names of other family members who may be living in a home, such as a mother-in-law, aunts or cousins.
“It will give occupations and birthdates and where people were born,” Warren said.
In mid-March, homes nationwide will start to receive Census Bureau information in the mail. For the first time ever, census forms can be completed online.
For more information about the upcoming census, go to Facebook and search for Owensboro-Daviess County Census 2020 or 2020census.gov.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
