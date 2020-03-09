For the 8th annual “Living Composers Series” that will be held Saturday and Sunday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, Diane Earle discovered this year’s featured act while floating across the ocean.
Earle met composer Lloyd Larson in January 2019 while playing together on a Caribbean cruise ship.
Earle, who was familiar with Larson’s work, said that chance meeting and collaboration led to a friendship as well as an opportunity to bring the accomplished composer to Owensboro.
“Lloyd conducted the shipboard choir and I played the piano for the choir,” said Earle, an accomplished musician herself. “We had dinner several times together on the cruise ship and got to know each other. …So when it came time to pick a composer for this year, Lloyd was my first choice.”
Since beginning his composing career in 1982, Larson has published more than 1,500 works for choral and keyboard.
Larson said he travels around the United States and even to other countries to perform with churches.
“As a composer, I write music that, for the most part, is utilized in the church setting,” Larson said. “…As a result, that’s put me in the libraries of church choirs across the country and internationally as well. So churches like Diane’s will regularly invite me to be part of what they’re doing in their local ministry.”
Since beginning the event, Earle said the idea has been to bring in one composer a year. Past composers have been Mary McDonald, Lee Dengler and Mark Schweizer.
“Composers are real people who write music because they’re inspired,” Earle said. “We’ve had women and men composers. They’re all sacred music composers.”
Larson will conduct four of his anthems, as well as perform other service music during the traditional services at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.