Tenor Chris Greene will be the featured soloist at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday for the 10 a.m. traditional service in the church sanctuary.
Chris is an esteemed performer and sacred musician, heralding from Dickson, Tennessee. He is also director of the Dickson Community Choirs. He and Settle music director have collaborated on cruises and concerts.
After the service, he will talk with people interested in the upcoming March Israel tour, featuring Diane Earle and him as performers. For additional information, contact Earle at 270-570-7575.
{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
