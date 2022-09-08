Sharletta Darnell Alexander, 66, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Tuesday September 6, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN
She was born January 15, 1956, in Madisonville to late Elvis Whitmer and Dorothy Miller Whitmer of Madisonville , KY, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Ray Alexander
Sharletta was a member of Christian Assembly, loved going to the beach, line dancing, and Trace Adkins.
She is survived by her daughter Tandi (Chad) Howard of Evansville, IN; Her son, Scott Alexander of Madisonville; Two brothers, Wayne (Rhonda) Whitmer, and Erik (Kim) Whitmer both of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Adira Meadows, Dallas Alexander, and Baylen Young, and her loving pets, Milo, Trace, and her grand dog, Banjo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral in Madisonville with Rev. Roy Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 10:00 A.M. Saturday until the service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
