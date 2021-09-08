It’s been a foregone conclusion for weeks — perhaps even months — but that inevitability doesn’t detract from the importance of this moment in Kentucky basketball recruiting.
Shaedon Sharpe has officially committed to the Wildcats, and it’s difficult to overstate just what that means for the future of John Calipari’s program.
“It’s an absolutely huge pickup for Kentucky,” said 247Sports analyst Travis Branham.
Sharpe — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Ontario, now entering his senior year at a prep school in Arizona — officially announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Tuesday night, confirming what has been expected in recruiting circles for a while now.
The super-athletic perimeter player with a rapidly improving skill set landed his Kentucky scholarship offer in December and had emerged as the Cats’ top backcourt target by the summer. Since then, he’s established himself as the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class.
Following a sensational showing on the Nike circuit during the July evaluation periods, Sharpe was elevated to the No. 1 national ranking by the Rivals.com, ESPN, HoopSeen.com and On3.com recruiting services.
247Sports has not yet updated its 2022 rankings to reflect the summer eval periods, but Branham has told the Herald-Leader that Sharpe will be in the discussion for the No. 1 spot on that list, too.
“Explosive, explosive guard who can really, really score it from all three levels,” he said. “He’s really improved his jumper over the past year. He’s creative off the bounce. He does rely a little bit too heavily on tough, contested pull-up jumpers. But he makes tough shots, too. I do think he will need to be a bit more assertive and aggressive when it comes to attacking the rim and not just settling, and I do think that’s something that you can get out of him.
“Especially with how gifted of an athlete he is, how strong he is physically. I think he could be a big-time slasher once that’s kind of pushed on him and pulled out of him.
“And the playmaking potential and defensive potential are there. He’s also a really good rebounder for his position. He’s a guy that can come in and be someone that you can get the ball to in late-game, late-clock situations, and he’s going to be able to go get you a bucket.”
Sharpe was clearly one of the standouts on the always competitive Nike circuit this summer, averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.
His production, upside and ability to change games on both ends of the court led the national recruiting services to anoint him the No. 1 prospect in the rising senior class.
For all of Calipari’s recruiting success over the past several years, he has missed on many of his highest-ranked targets. Kentucky landed a player ranked No. 1 by at least one of the major services in three of Calipari’s first four recruiting cycles at UK — John Wall in 2009, Anthony Davis in 2011 and Nerlens Noel in 2012 — but the Wildcats have landed just one such player since then, and that was Skal Labissiere, who committed to the program seven years ago and underwhelmed in his one season at Kentucky.
Labissiere’s ranking in that 2015 class was largely due to his perceived upside as a professional.
Sharpe is much more equipped to have an immediate and profound impact on Kentucky’s team from the start of the college season, according to Branham and other recruiting analysts.
“He has the production to back up the tools,” Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy told the Herald-Leader.
Calipari is not allowed, per NCAA rules, to speak publicly about Sharpe until he officially signs with the Wildcats, which he’ll be permitted to do starting on Nov. 10.
