The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the Owensboro Police Department’s bomb squad were called Thursday about 2 p.m. after a suspicious box was discovered on Kentucky 54 near Country Heights Elementary School and the Daviess County East Fire Station.
DCSD Capt. Barry Smith said a person bushhogging along the side of the road found what appeared to be an ammo box.
“They looked up in there and saw some suspicious items and wires and thought maybe it might be some kind of explosive device in this box," Smith said.
Smith said the school and the surrounding neighborhood were alerted after that.
“We had OPD’s bomb unit come out and they couldn’t quite identify what was in the box,” Smith said. “But they did identify it enough that it was suspicious enough to explode.”
Smith said there will be further investigation to find out how the ammo box came to be there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.