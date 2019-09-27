Sheriff, OPD investigating suspicious ammo box on KY 54

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department and the Owensboro Police Department's bomb squad were called Thursday about 1:15 p.m. after a suspicious box was discovered on Kentucky 54 near Country Heights Elementary School and the Daviess County East Fire Station.
DCSD Capt. Barry Smith said a person bush-hogging along the side of the road found what appeared to be an ammo box.
"They looked up in there and saw some suspicious items and wires and thought maybe it might be some kind of explosive device in this box," Smith said.
Smith said the school and the surrounding neighborhood were alerted after that.
"We had OPD's bomb unit come out, and they couldn't quite identify what was in the box," Smith said. "But they did identify it enough that it was suspicious enough to explode."
DCSD Maj. Bill Thompson said the OPD bomb squad fired what he described as a "water round" at the box which was done in an effort to preserve as much evidence as possible. The device did detonate, and officers on scene were able to gather items that Thompson said he hoped could be fingerprinted.
He said there was at least one item that officers believe may have been stolen and may be able to be traced.
"As always, we have a lot of work to do," Thompson said. "We are obviously concerned not only because it had the potential to be an explosive device, but it was also a neighborhood, and certainly within 300 yards of a school and a fire department. A lot of follow up to do, as always."
Lora Wimsatt, public information officer for Daviess County Public Schools, said the DCSO contacted district officials in the early afternoon about the device of concern, and kept them closely informed throughout the ordeal.
As a precaution, students and staff who were outside of the building were moved inside, Countryside Drive was closed, and the district's transportation department developed alternative routes to and from the school. The district also communicated with parents of students who had bus routes through that area to let them know there may be some delays in getting their kids home.
The DCSO determined that due to the device's size and location it was not necessary to evacuate the school. The first three homes closest to the device were evacuated, however.
Wimsatt said the important thing to emphasize is that the DCSO contacted the school district immediately and remained in close contact throughout the day.
"We had district administrators on the scene, the school responded, parents and families were outstanding," she said. "Obviously, an event like this is a concern to everyone, but the important thing is for everyone to cooperate and remain calm and behave in a way that is in the best interest of the kids."
All things considered, she said, district officials are pleased with the response all parties demonstrated.
"It was an outstanding response," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
