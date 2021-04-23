The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal accident between a semitruck and an SUV Friday afternoon in the 7100 block of Kentucky 81.
According to the sheriff's report, a 29-year-old woman from Boonville, Indiana, was killed in the accident.
The report said a Nutrien Ag Solutions semitruck driven by Luther Mincy, 53, of Rumsey, was traveling south on Kentucky when the woman's SUV pulled into the path of the semitruck. The truck pushed the SUV 200 feet before overturning onto the SUV.
A chute from the semitrailer struck a stationary vehicle just off the highway, spilling a large amount of fertilizer and diesel fuel.
Moseleyville and Sorgho volunteer fire departments responded along with Daviess County EMA.
All were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved. The investigation is ongoing, the report said.
