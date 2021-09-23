A Daviess County sheriff’s deputy who works in court security was charged with driving under the influence Wednesday, after being involved in a traffic accident.
Daviess County Detention Center logs show that Debra Crandall, 49, of the 2200 block of Ottawa Drive was charged with driving under the influence. Crandall was being held in the detention center Wednesday morning.
Crandall is a sergeant who works in security at the Holbrook Judicial Center.
In a prepared statement, the sheriff’s department said: “It’s unsettling and extremely disappointing to know the decisions of one of our employees has resulted in a vehicle accident and an operating motor vehicle under the influence arrest. An internal investigation has begun for the incident.
The statement also says that Crandall “will be suspended indefinitely, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.”
The sheriff’s department referred all questions about the incident to the Owensboro Police Department, which worked the accident.
James Mayse
