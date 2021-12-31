Seven years ago, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife dredged Old Kingfisher Lake in Daviess County in hopes of improving the oxygen levels in the lake for more sustainable fishing. How has the project helped one of the wildlife foundations of eastern Daviess County?
Jeremy Shiflet, Northwestern Fishery District program coordinator, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, will discuss the lake at the Tuesday meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society. It will be at 7 p.m. at the Wendell Ford Government Gallery in the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Shiflet moved to Kentucky in 2009 to be the assistant fisheries biologist under Rob Rold. He then became the program coordinator when Rold retired in 2019. The Northwestern District is one of seven fishery management districts in the state and covers 14 counties in this area, from Union County to Meade County along the Ohio River and Webster County to LaRue County south of that. It manages two reservoirs, Rough and Nolin River lakes, and six state-owned lakes, Lake Malone, Mauzy Lake, Carpenter and the Kingfisher lakes, Washburn Lake. It also assists with the management of other state/city/county-owned lakes throughout the district.
