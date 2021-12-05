A fund named for a Black Ohio County musician is helping put banjos in the hands of African American children in the Oakland and San Francisco area.
The Black Banjo Reclamation Banjo Project is “a vehicle to return instruments of African origin to the descendants of their original makers,” its website says.
And banjos are believed to have originated in Africa.
The International Bluegrass Music Association’s Arnold Shultz Fund is partnering with Ohio-based Z Mandolin designer Lee Zapis, his wife, Ageleke, and Jamie Deering of the Deering Banjo Company to provide 10 Deering Goodtime Banjos and gig bags for the project planned for January through March.
The Shultz fund encourages participation in bluegrass music by people of color.
Shultz (1886-1931) was an Ohio County guitar and fiddle player who had a major influence on Bill Monroe’s music and the development of bluegrass.
“The focus of the program for the first four weeks will be to learn to play songs on the banjos that allow young African American students the opportunity to connect with different parts of history and different parts of ourselves,” the project’s Executive Director Hannah Mayree said.
She said, “The next four sessions will include woodworking, gourd craft and cultivation, ‘goat stewardship’ [a reference to animal hides used on early banjos] and instrument repair.”
By spring, the 10 students in each class will own a new Deering banjo and case and have a gourd banjo they will build themselves.
