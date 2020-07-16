MOUNT CARMEL -- Vikram Singh, a guest of Rotarian Bill Easton, presented the program at the Rotary meeting this week. Singh told Rotarians he was a construction project manager before moving to Mount Carmel in 2014. He wants to invest in the town to help it grow.
He said he opened Vick’s Bread & Brew on Market Street because he believed Mount Carmel needed a coffee shop and bar to help revitalize uptown. The focus is on healthy food and a good atmosphere.
He said he soon will offer ice cream and fountain drinks and asked for the community’s support of this new business. Robin Dean acted as president in the absence Joe Judge.
Vick's Bread & Brew's operating hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. They're also open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
