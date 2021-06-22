The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon.
According to the police report, a pickup truck struck a tree at approximately 1:21 p.m. in the 1500 block of Werner Avenue.
The driver, whose name was withheld, was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle and the accident is still under investigation.
