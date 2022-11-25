Last year, “Energy on Ice,” the outdoor skating rink at the Owensboro Convention Center, drew approximately 2,200 skaters from across the region between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
Jeanette Goins, director of marketing, said that weather caused the cancellation of several of the days of open skating or the numbers would have been higher.
She said there was no way to know how many people came from out of town or where they came from.
But the event — sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and the Staton Family Foundation — was successful enough that it’s returning Friday for the second year.
Again, the 80-foot by 60-foot synthetic ice ring will be set up on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the convention center.
Goins said several special themed events are planned.
Saturday will feature a Glow Party Skate where skaters wear white, neon and fluorescent clothes. Free glow swag will be available.
Dec. 3 is Fairytale and Superhero Day from 3 to 6 p.m.
Dec. 10 will feature skating with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m.
And Dec. 17 will have musical chairs, “stop music” and more games with prizes.
People can also ring in the new year on Dec. 31 while skating.
The rink will be open Friday through Sunday until Dec. 16.
Then it will be open daily until Dec. 23.
The final weekend will be Dec. 30 to Jan. 1.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, 2 to 7 p.m. on Sundays and 2 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 19-22.
Admission is $10 including skate rental.
Anyone who wears a hockey jersey or an ugly Christmas sweater will get $1 off admission.
On Fridays, a Couples Special will let people purchase two tickets for $18, and on Sundays, a Family Special offers four tickets for $36.
All tickets will be sold at the rink.
Energy on Ice had been planned for 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic got worse and put those plans on ice until last year.
