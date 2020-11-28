Today’s Messenger-Inquirer is filled with advertisements for local businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday. A printed map of participating businesses is on Page A8, and an interactive map is at https://batchgeo.com/map/61b8ae7805724e3 c8953dd6465480857. This map includes additional information about participating businesses, along with links to their individual websites.
As you start filling out those Christmas wish lists, be sure to check out these area businesses and support those who play such a key role in keeping our local economy vibrant.
