Shelton Smith of Roth fired a 73 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division in the Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series opening event on Wednesday at The Bridges of Henderson.
Other male winners were Owensboro’s Jax Malone in the 13-15 Championship (82), Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes in the 13-15 9-hole (40), Owensboro’s John William Wathen in the 12-12 9-hole (40), Madisonville’s Will Burden in the 8-and-under 6-hole (25), and Madisonville’s Scott Ralston in the 8-and-under 3-hole (14).
Female division winners included Rhodelia’s Avery Shacklette in the 16-18 Championship (89), Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah in the 13-15 Championship (81), Henderson’s Maddie Hollis in the 13-15 9-hole (53), Henderson’s Meryl Grogan in the 11-12 9-hole (45), Madisonville’s Ellen Eveland in the 9-10 6-hole (32), and Madisonville’s Emery Gibson in the 8-and-under 3-hole (17).
