BOSTON — Louisville’s signature is defense. That’s all the third-ranked Cardinals needed to get them going on a tough day against Boston College.
Kianna Smith scored 18 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville grinded out a 63-53 victory over BC on Sunday.
The Cardinals (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) haven’t lost since dropping their season-opener to then-No. 22 Arizona in overtime.
Louisville’s 15-game winning streak is the longest in the country.
Cardinals coach Jeff Walz earned his 400th career victory in his 15th season with the school.
“I’m not going to downplay it,” he said. “But at the same time, we’ve got a great staff and we were able to go out and sell our basketball program. ... Reality is reality, I haven’t scored a point or made a stop.”
Taylor Soule led Boston College (12-5, 3-3) with 17 points and Cameron Swartz had 12. The Eagles had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Both teams played tough man-to-man defense and made running half-court offense very difficult. Louisville held Boston College to 37.5% shooting.
“It was hard for any team to get into a flow,” said Walz, who improved to 400-109 with the only school he’s been a head coach for in his career.
The Cardinals pushed a seven-point halftime lead to 37-25 on Smith’s 3-pointer early in the third quarter before the Eagles went on an 8-0 run.
No. 5 TENNESSEE 84, No. 19 KENTUCKY 58
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rae Burrell and Keyen Green came off the bench and scored 14 points apiece as No. 5 Tennessee hammered No. 19 Kentucky to remain the only unbeaten team in Southeastern Conference play.
The Lady Volunteers (17-1, 6-0) won despite losing 6-foot-6 junior Tamari Key in the second quarter with an injury to her right ankle. The extent of the injury was not immediately announced.
Jordan Horston scored 11 points to help make up for Key’s absence. Jordan Walker contributed 10 points.
Alexus Dye, Green and Horston each had seven rebounds. Even without Key, Tennessee dominated the boards, 50-29.
Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats (8-5, 1-2) with 24 points and Jazmine Massengill added 13 points.
Tennessee shot just 24% in the first quarter and trailed by six, but Burrell made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the second quarter that iced the outcome. The Lady Vols led 38-27 at the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.