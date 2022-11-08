Pam Smith-Wright, who left the Owensboro City Commission to run for mayor in 2020, was returned as a commissioner Tuesday night.
Smith-Wright will join returning commissioners Bob Glenn, Larry Maglinger and Mark Castlen.
Smith-Wright took the seat previously held by Jeff Sanford, who finished fifth out of seven candidates.
Castlen received the most votes, making him mayor pro tem.
