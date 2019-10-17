Photo by Tom Carr
Soccer team players Kyndal Daugherty, Maddie McKittrick and Hannah Hampton were named to the first All-District Soccer Team for the 10th District.
Senior Taylor Howard is pictured with her mom, Sherri Howard.
Hannah Hampton is pictured with Bryant and Beth Riggs.
Casey Ray is pictured with her mom, Mary Capps.
Raegan Franklin is pictured with Todd and Charity Franklin.
Savannah Rhodes is pictured with her grandparents George and Carol Rhodes and Tim Rhodes.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.