Based on forecasts, we are expecting a significant winter weather event Monday, Feb. 15. If those predictions hold true, it's likely that deliveries of Tuesday's Messenger-Inquirer will be delayed, and there will likely be some areas where deliveries can't be made. Please be patient and understand that we will do everything we can to deliver your paper, but we do not want to send carriers into unsafe conditions. We will be taking down the paywall on our website so that you can still easily access all content at messenger-inquirer.com. Thank you for understanding and for your support of the Messenger-Inquirer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.