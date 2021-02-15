Based on forecasts, we are expecting a significant winter weather event Monday, Feb. 15. If those predictions hold true, it's likely that deliveries of Tuesday's Messenger-Inquirer will be delayed, and there will likely be some areas where deliveries can't be made. Please be patient and understand that we will do everything we can to deliver your paper, but we do not want to send carriers into unsafe conditions. We will be taking down the paywall on our website so that you can still easily access all content at messenger-inquirer.com. Thank you for understanding and for your support of the Messenger-Inquirer.