Owensboro Municipal Utilities will increase some of its fees beginning at the first of the year.
The Owensboro Utility Commission reviewed the changes to the electric and water fees during a Thursday meeting.
Tim Lyons, delivery director for OMU, said the most significant change was the fee in providing temporary electric service for residential customers, which is now $75 for up to 150 feet away from the primary power source. Previously it was $25.
Sonya Dixon, the spokeswoman for OMU, said the changes were due to changes in new construction requiring underground electrical services. Dixon said providing temporary electrical service for residential customers may involve moving service from above ground to underground or attaching it to other services.
“It’s a more complicated process than making a connection off of a pole,” she said.
There is also an increase in fees for connection, reconnection and disconnection of service on the weekend, after 7 p.m. or during holidays. For example, reconnecting service to a meter will go up from $100 to $105 each trip. Dixon said this is to help pay for OMU workers who have to work off their normal schedules. There is still no charge for reconnecting or disconnecting service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Disconnects and reconnects are available to customers who are doing home repair work such as roofing, siding or painting, or trimming trees, near home power lines.
Dixon said the fees were comparable to other municipality-owned utilities.
The new fees will go into effect beginning Jan. 1. The fees were lasted updated in 2017.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.