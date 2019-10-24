Organizers with the Independence Bank Sorghum Festival have decided to move the annual Hancock County event from Saturday to Sunday because of heavy rain that is being forecast. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.
