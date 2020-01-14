Local sports
Boys’ high school basketball
Daviess County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
Tell City (Ind.) at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Ohio County at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
McLean County at Muhlenberg County, 7:45 p.m.
Girls’ high school basketball
McLean County at Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.
High school bowling
Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic (Bowlodrome), 5 p.m.
Greenwood at Daviess County (Diamond Lanes Midtown), 5 p.m.
Owensboro at South Warren (Southern Lanes), 5 p.m.
High school swimming
Henderson County/Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic (Healthpark), 6 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Brescia at Cincinnati Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Brescia at Cincinnati Christian, 4:30 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
CHL Hockey
Djurgarden Stockholm at Mountfield, NHL, 11 a.m.
Frolunda Indians at Lulea, NHL, 1:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men’s)
Nebraska at Ohio State, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, ACC, 6 p.m.
Duke at Clemson, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Davidson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Louisiana State at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, BTN, 7 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACC, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Texas Christian at West Virginia, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi State, SEC, 8 p.m.
Wyoming at Nevada-Reno, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
San Diego State at Fresno State, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.
High school football
U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, Dallas, ESPNU, noon.
NBA
Houston at Memphis, NBA, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 5 a.m.; 5 p.m.; 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Louisville at Pittsburgh, WLME-FM, 102.7, 7 p.m.
