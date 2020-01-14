Local sports

Boys’ high school basketball

Daviess County at Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.

Tell City (Ind.) at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Ohio County at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Apollo, 7:30 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

McLean County at Muhlenberg County, 7:45 p.m.

Girls’ high school basketball

McLean County at Muhlenberg County, 6 p.m.

High school bowling

Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic (Bowlodrome), 5 p.m.

Greenwood at Daviess County (Diamond Lanes Midtown), 5 p.m.

Owensboro at South Warren (Southern Lanes), 5 p.m.

High school swimming

Henderson County/Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic (Healthpark), 6 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Brescia at Cincinnati Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Brescia at Cincinnati Christian, 4:30 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped), NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

CHL Hockey

Djurgarden Stockholm at Mountfield, NHL, 11 a.m.

Frolunda Indians at Lulea, NHL, 1:30 p.m.

College basketball (Men’s)

Nebraska at Ohio State, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, ACC, 6 p.m.

Duke at Clemson, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Davidson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Louisiana State at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, BTN, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACC, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Texas Christian at West Virginia, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi State, SEC, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada-Reno, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Golf

Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas, Golf, 1 p.m.

High school football

U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, Dallas, ESPNU, noon.

NBA

Houston at Memphis, NBA, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying, Tennis, 2 a.m.; 5 a.m.; 5 p.m.; 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Louisville at Pittsburgh, WLME-FM, 102.7, 7 p.m.

