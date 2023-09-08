Last month, James Gillaspie and the other owners of the handful of stores still in Towne Square Mall learned that the mall was closing on Sept. 5.
And they needed to find new locations.
Gillaspie had moved his Sports Country store from Madisonville to the mall in January 2019.
When he opened, he had more than 1,000 shirts, jerseys, throws, clocks, pillows, lamps and other merchandise with a sports theme.
And he quickly attracted a following.
Last month, Gillaspie said, “It was like a bombshell. We have to move everything in less than a month.”
But, he found a place and moved everything to 317 Park Plaza Drive in time to open there on Sept. 1 — in time to celebrate the store’s eighth anniversary.
It’s behind Shammy’s Auto Wash on Frederica Street.
The store has about 3,500 square feet of display space and a custom printing shop — about 500 square feet less than Gillaspie had at the mall.
But it looks bigger.
Merchandise from all the local high schools and Kentucky Wesleyan College are featured in a room of their own.
“We got lucky to find this space,” Gillaspie said.
He has a smaller store, 1,100 square feet, in Bowling Green’s Greenwood Mall.
Michael Jordan jerseys still sell good, Gillaspie said.
“Little kids come in wanting them,” he said. “They never saw him play.”
Jordan retired from basketball in 2003.
Gillaspie said the store carries merchandise from major college teams, local high schools, Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.
He estimates he has a few thousand items on display and for sale.
“It definitely was a shock,” Gillaspie said of the mall closing. “I didn’t know if we would be able to get a move done in time. It was just luck that it all fell in place.”
He said, “I didn’t know if we would survive COVID (in 2020), but we got through that and we got through this.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
