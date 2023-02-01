02-01 UL AM BOX mmathis mmathis Feb 1, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GEORGIA TECH AT LOUISVILLETipoff: 6 p.m. CT.Site: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville.Records: Georgia Tech. Louisville 2-19, 0-10 in ACC. Series: Louisville leads 24-14.Last meeting: Louisville won 84-74 on March 8, 2022 in Atlanta.TV: Regional Sports Network.Radio: Louisville Radio Network. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mmathis Follow mmathis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 20° Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Multimedia +4 National Sports Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +13 National Sports Where could pro sports expand next? 12 cities that are ripe for new teams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 4:32 National Sports Kay Adams' Reaction to the Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett - Up & Adams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 2:41 National Sports Broncos hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest News POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 1, 2023 Empower U: DCPS program works to advance students' futures Thomas named OFD firefighter of the year for second year in a row Guthrie seeks to move past pandemic Sportscenter proposed as voting center Education briefs Adventures in teaching are often learning experiences Winter weather creates few issues Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles 1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 31. 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 28, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 29, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 26, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 30, 2023 Images Videos CommentedPOLICE REPORTS for Jan. 30, 2023 (1) Daviess County wins 2 close games at Apollo (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 9, 2023 (1) Local writing group looks to grow membership (1) Readers Write: Jan. 31, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 15, 2023 (1) Home sales down for 4th month (1) Tech industry job cuts come rapidly and in big numbers (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 23, 2023 (1) Broken bones that tell a story (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.