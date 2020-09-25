Each week the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today’s game: Ohio County at Owensboro.
Anonymous coach says: “Although Ohio County is much improved and features one of the best players in western Kentucky (Q’Daryius Jennings), Owensboro’s offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and will be too much for the Eagles. Owensboro should win big.”
The pick: Owensboro 56, Ohio County 14.
