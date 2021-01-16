Owensboro Catholic beat Central Kentucky Home School (Louisville) 73-61 on Friday at the Sportscenter.
Brian Griffith scored 38 points to lead Catholic (5-0). Parker Gray scored 13 points.
Ji Webb and Luke Scales did not play in the game.
Gabe Skaggs scored 33 points for CK Home School.
The Aces face Central Hardin on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Sportscenter.
CENTRAL KENTUCKY 5-19-13-24 — 61
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16-17-15-25 — 73
CK (61) — Skaggs 33, Nate Skaggs 13, Morris 10, Gilmour 5.
Owensboro Catholic (73) — Griffith 38, Gray 13, Weaver 9, McFarland 6, Barber 4, Johnson 3.
WEBSTER COUNTY 69, APOLLO 65
Cameron Frantz scored 22 points and Landon Hamilton added 18 for Apollo (1-3) at Webster County.
No linescore available.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 69, OHIO COUNTY 45
Muhlenberg County forced a lot of turnovers in Hartford.
Nash Divine scored 17 points, Trey Lovell added 11 points and Cole Vincent had 10 for the Mustangs (2-0).
QDaryius Jennings scored 12 points to lead Ohio County.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 13-28-12-16 — 69
OHIO COUNTY 9-7-9-20 — 45
Muhlenberg County (69) — Divine 17, Lovell 11, Vincent 10, Asher Carver 8, Summers 5, McCoy 5, Wray 5, Lovan 4, Rose 4.
Ohio County (45) — Jennings 12, Culbertson 9, Davis 9, Manning 8, Morris 4, Tichenor 2, Southard 1.
GIRLS MEADE COUNTY 61, HANCOCK COUNTY 58
Karmin Riley scored 20 points to lead Hancock County in Brandenburg. Riley also had four rebounds and four steals.
Bailey Poole added 13 points. Haven Riley had five rebounds and Alex Kratzer added four rebounds.
Hancock County fell to 2-2.
Peyton Bradley scored 16 points to lead Meade County. D. Griffin scored 15 points and Jenna Gallimore added 13.
HANCOCK COUNTY 16-8-11-23 — 58
MEADE COUNTY 19-18-7-17 — 61
Hancock County (58) — K. Riley 20, Poole 13, H. Riley 9, Roberts 9, Cratcher 7.
Meade (61) — Bradley 16, D. Griffin 15, Gallamore 13, Babb 8, Hardesty 7, Myers 2.
