Apollo High School beat Hancock County 3-0 in volleyball (25-23, 25-16, 25-16) Thursday at Hawesville.
Tallie Satterfield had eight kills and two blocks for Apollo. Brylee Rhodes had seven kills and two aces. Maddie Boswell had five kills and two blocks. Allie Hargitt had 20 assists and six digs. Anslee Hopewell had 18 digs. Camryn Kerwick had eight digs and five aces.
Apollo is 13-5. Hancock County is 6-9.
OHIO COUNTY 3
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1
Camryn Kennedy had 29 assists and seven digs for Ohio County. The Lady Eagles won 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19 in Greenville.
Heaven Vanover had 15 kills and seven digs for Ohio County. Kaitlyn Sampson had 17 kills, 11 digs.
Ohio County is 9-4.
BOYS SOCCER
DAVIESS COUNTY 4,
HENDERSON COUNTY 0
Daviess County beat Henderson County 4-0 in its final regular season boys’ soccer game of the season.
Hunter Clark scored two goals at Deer Park.
Declan Armistead also scored for DC, which also got an own goal from Henderson County.
Tanner Anderson had two assists. Carter Hoagland had one assist.
The Panthers are 7-2-2.
