10-30 UK AM BOX mmathis mmathis Oct 30, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tipoff: 6 p.m. CT.Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington.Records: Exhibition game. Series: First meeting.TV: SEC Network.Radio: WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mmathis Follow mmathis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 60° Clear Sports Podcasts Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Multimedia 0:49 National Sports Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:05 National Sports Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable on Sammy Watkins Return to Buffalo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 2:06 National Sports Can The Packers Keep Things Competitive Vs. Bills On Sunday? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 0:38 National Sports Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest News Circuit Court October 30, 2022 POLICE REPORTS for Oct. 30, 2022 Jam Day: Festival celebrates life of Lanham KWC to host Academic Spotlight for high school students Apollo's Ashby goes 4th in 3A state meet Halloween Market grows in second year Catholic's Reid runs 11th in 1A state cross country Residents petition county to take over private road Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles POLICE REPORTS for Oct. 28, 2022 Leitchfield sells bypass property Owensboro couple starts food business with custom-made trailer Police Reports: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 POLICE REPORTS for Oct. 25, 2022 POLICE REPORTS for Oct. 27, 2022 Reid's Orchard celebrates final Apple Festival on site POLICE REPORTS for Oct. 26, 2022 Images Videos CommentedPOLICE REPORTS FOR Oct. 3, 2022 (2) Art in the Abandoned: Local photographer takes part in new book about 'old, forgotten' places in Kentucky (2) Are we practicing voter suppression in Daviess County? (1) More transparency needed in senior center planning (1) Esports video games hold vast betting potential, experts say (1) Johnson running for Family Court seat (1) Sleeping under 5 hours when over 50 adds to health risks, study warns (1) Conservatives v. liberals: Kentucky politics (1) POLICE REPORTS FOR Oct. 2, 2022 (1) Body found in storage unit (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 +70 Updated 6 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.