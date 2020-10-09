Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 4-0. Owensboro Catholic 4-0.
Radio: WVJS-AM 1420, 92.9 FM.
Last year: Owensboro won 36-7.
What to watch: This is a matchup with two unbeaten teams that are ranked in their respective classes. OHS is No. 5 in Class 5-A. Owensboro Catholic is No. 6 in Class 2-A. The Red Devils have been tough on defense, giving up seven points in their last two games combined. They are giving up 145 yards a game on the ground, but the bulk of that average came from 219 rushing yards by Daviess County in a hard-fought 42-34 Red Devil win. OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has been more efficient, hitting 44-of-73 passes for 60%, 675 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Wimsatt has been producing 218 yards of total offense per game and hasn’t played a lot of snaps the last two games because OHS built big leads against Ohio County and Muhlenberg County. Owensboro Catholic has been good offensively as well, with quarterback Lincoln Clancy making a smooth transition to starter. Clancy has thrown for 689 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception, hitting 38-of-54 passes for 70%. Braden Mundy has been a major threat at receiver, making 17 catches for 280 yards and seven touchdowns. Mundy also has four rushing touchdowns.
Henderson County at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Henderson County 1-1, 0-0 in Class 6-A, District 1. Apollo 1-2, 0-1 in district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Henderson County won 20-13.
What to watch: This is a Class 6-A District 1 contest that has some pretty big implications for playoff seeding. Apollo is one of the teams that has a chance to be a second seed behind McCracken County, which is the strong favorite to win the district’s top seed. Apollo has faced two of the highest-powered offenses in western Kentucky in losses to Owensboro and McCracken County. Damian Lovinsky has been productive at quarterback for the Eagles. Lovinsky has passed for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He has also run for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Harold Patterson has run for 301 yards and one touchdown. Henderson County could be a bit rusty since it hasn’t played a game since Sept. 18, a 47-19 win over Central Hardin. The Colonels have quarterback Ben Dalton, who has been something of a dual threat. Dalton, a senior, has thrown for 184 yards with three interceptions and two touchdowns. Dalton has also rushed for a team-high 197 yards with one touchdown.
