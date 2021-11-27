MARYLAND
VS. LOUISVILLE
Tipoff: 9 a.m. CT.
Site: Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas
Records: Maryland 5-1. Louisville 4-1.
Series: Louisville leads 5-2.
Last meeting: Maryland won 95-73 on Nov. 20, 2000 in Maui, Hawaii.
TV: CBS Sports Network.
Radio: Louisville Radio Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.