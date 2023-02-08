A basketball game between Hopkins County Central and Caldwell County turned ugly on Monday night when a fight broke out in the closing moments of the second quarter, resulting in a mass ejection of most of the Central team.
The Storm were leading the Tigers 31-22 at the 1:42 mark of the second period when a little physical play between Central’s Trevor Weldon and Caldwell County’s Luke Parker crossed the line. With Caldwell on offense, the pair made contact several times in the paint as they jockeyed for position. Then it appeared that Parker was attempting to block out Weldon, when the two became entangled and fell to the floor. Whether it was intentional or a result of contact was not clear.
Once on the ground, both players appeared to try to land blows, but were quickly separated by coaches, officials and members of the Storm team.
It was the latter group that resulted in a mass ejection, which left just four members of the Storm squad eligible to continue the game. Although none of the Hopkins County Central players appeared to have done anything more than try to separate the two players involved in the scuffle, KHSAA regulations do not allow players not in the game to enter the court for any reason.
School officials would not clarify which players were ejected. Players listed on the roster who were not on the bench for the second half of the game included: Trevor Weldon, Lake Sumner, Cohl Hoard, Braxton Browning, Michael McDainel, Kain Craig, Isac Earl, Ny ln Peyton, Jax Mitchell, Chase Lynn, Jerimiah Groves and Cole Hunter.
Parker was the only Caldwell player ejected from the game.
Davonyae Butcher, Namari Hall, Drake Skeen and Trevahn Jones were allowed to remain in the game. Those four went on to win the game 72-51, outscoring the Tigers 41-29 while playing a man short.
Although school officials cannot name specific players, they have released that one player will face a two game suspension, while 11 others will be suspended for one game. As per KHSAA rules, with such a high number of suspensions, the school is not required to enforce all 12 suspensions at the same time. How those are handled will be determined by school officials and the coaching staff.
As the post season has not yet started, Storm head coach Michael Fraliex still has the ability to pull players from the VJ and middle school rosters to fill any open positions, so Central should still manage to field a full team regardless.
On Thursday the Storm will face Madisonville-North Hopkins on the road. That game will decide the regular season district championship and top seeding in the upcoming 7th District Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.