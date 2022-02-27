There were some games that stood out in both the girls and boys draws for the 3rd Region basketball tournaments.
Those draws were held Saturday morning at the Sportscenter, where the regional tournament will be contested next week and on to Tuesday March 8th on the boys side.
The girls tournament will start first on Monday with two games.
Owensboro Catholic will take on Muhlenberg County at 6 p.m. Monday to start the girls tournament. That game will be followed by Butler County and Breckinridge County at 7:45 p.m.
Butler County has the best won-loss record in the region at 25-3. Owensboro Catholic is 25-9 and Breck County is 24-6. Meade County is 25-6.
“It was almost what I thought it would be,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “We’ve got a tough draw, you’ve got Muhlenberg, which is always good, and Breck or Butler the second game if we were to beat Muhlenberg.
“You’ve got to play who you’ve got to play. You have your top tier, I guess you would say. Meade is playing exceptionally well right now. We played Breck at the end of the year.”
Muhlenberg County is 10-16.
Those first-night games on the girls side will get fans’ attention.
Doing the same on the boys side is Owensboro Catholic facing defending regional champion Muhlenberg County in a first round game Thursday at 6 p.m. The boys tournament starts with two games Wednesday.
Back to the girls draw, Meade County will play Edmonson County at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Ohio County and Apollo play Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. Ohio County is 17-13. Edmonson County is 11-20.
Catholic was the 9th District champion, while Apollo (14-16) was the district runner-up. Apollo won last year’s girls 3rd Region championship.
“We’re excited about our opportunity just to be in the region,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “Ohio is a really good team, we went neck and neck with them earlier in the season. We have to make sure we do a good job on the boards. We have to make sure we’re valuing possessions.”
The girls take a break until Friday to allow the boys 3rd Region Tournament to get going on Wednesday-Thursday.
The girls semifinals will be at 6 p.m. Friday for the Monday winners; and 7:45 p.m. for the Tuesday winners.
The girls regional championship game will be Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m.
The boys tournament starts with McLean County (19-10) and Meade County (11-16) playing at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
That game will be followed by Owensboro High School and Whitesville Trinity at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
OHS has the best record in the region at 21-7. Trinity is 16-15 and making its first trip to the 3rd Region Tournament since 2009.
“We’ve got to play who we’ve got to play,” Trinity coach Natan West said. “Owensboro, that is always a tough team. Our guys should be confident. They (OHS) lost to Ohio County, we beat Ohio, it doesn’t mean anything, but anybody can win on a given day.”
The Red Devils have gone 9-2 since Jan. 15, a 68-55 loss to Muhlenberg County.
“I’m pretty pleased with it,” OHS coach Rod Drake said of the draw. “We got away from a few teams, this is the first time we’ve been opposite Muhlenberg in the last few years. But it’s still wide open, you still have to play to get there.”
OHS and Muhlenberg County have met six times in the regional tournament since 2011, and OHS has gone 4-2 in those matchups.
The best matchup of the boys first round should be Muhlenberg County going against Catholic on Thursday.
Muhlenberg County beat Catholic in the 2021 regional championship game 46-31.
Catholic beat Muhlenberg County 53-51 in overtime at Greenville on Feb. 8. Catholic is 17-12; Muhlenberg is 15-11.
“The draw is what the draw is, you get what you get, the last few years we’ve had some solid draws,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “For us, every team in the tournament can beat us on a great night. I don’t think every team in the tournament can beat Owensboro. We had to fight with Trinity, we had to fight with Hancock County. We’re also capable of winning the region.
“We’ll have to make some shots, make some good choices against Muhlenberg. They are a grind-it-out team. They are a deep, veteran team.”
Hancock County (14-16) will meet Grayson County (14-14) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
The boys semifinals will be Saturday at 3 p.m. for the Wednesday winners; and 5 p.m. for the Thursday winners.
The boys regional championship game will be Tuesday March 8 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.