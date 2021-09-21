The KHSAA released its first RPI numbers for football of the 2021 season. That was on Monday morning, and probably within 30 minutes (maybe 30 seconds) there were likely debates going on from one end of the commonwealth to the other.
Those debates and discussions will increase as the season goes along. The RPI helps determine later round football playoff matchups and host sites.
The RPI numbers that would be of most interest to teams around here were pretty interesting for Class 2-A and 5-A.
In the Owensboro-Daviess County region, there are football teams in Class 2-A, 5-A and 6-A.
Mayfield is the highest ranked team of area interest in 2-A and No. 2 in the RPI. Mayfield is in District 1, which is the playoff early rounds partner for District 2.
The top team in District 2, where Owensboro Catholic, Hancock County and McLean County compete, was Butler County, checking in at No. 5 in the RPI.
McLean County was No. 7 and Hancock County was No. 8.
Owensboro Catholic, usually the team to beat in District 2, is No. 28 in the RPI after a brutal opening half of its schedule that saw it start 0-5.
The Aces will try to start climbing back up the ladder when they host Hancock County on Friday night.
Catholic will not see Butler County until Oct. 8 also at Steele Stadium. The Aces will meet McLean County on Oct. 22 in Calhoun.
In Class 5-A, the team that certainly got the attention of Owensboro High School was District 1 opponent Graves County. The Eagles are second in the 5-A RPI behind Woodford County.
OHS checked in at No. 10 in the first RPI rankings.
The Red Devils are behind such notables as No. 4 Greenwood, No. 8 South Warren and No. 9 Bowling Green.
All three of the BG schools are in District 2.
OHS (4-1) will travel to Graves County for what should be a key district and RPI matchup on Oct. 15.
The Red Devils were 5-A state runners-up in 2020.
Daviess County has had a fine start as well in Class 6-A. The Panthers are No. 11 in the 6-A RPI. Henderson County, a District 1 rival, is No. 7.
Henderson County and Daviess County are the only two teams not in the Louisville-Lexington-Northern Kentucky area that are in the top 11.
DC and Henderson County will meet Oct. 15 at Reid Stadium.
Apollo checked in at No. 19 in 6-A.
St. Xavier is No. 2 in 6-A behind Male. St. X opened the season with a 51-38 win at Owensboro.
The numbers will change, the teams will shift, and there will be plenty more debate and discussion each week before the final RPI football rankings are done at the end of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.