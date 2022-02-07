Two girls from Daviess County High School and two boys from Ohio County High School will be competing in the KHSAA Bowling Singles State Championships on Monday and Tuesday.
Jasmine Parm and Madilyn Phelps will bowl for DC Monday at the Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville.
Phelps was second in the Region 1 Championship with a 993 to Maude Forrester from Warren East (1,005). Parm was fourth with a 918 for DC. Phelps is a sophomore and Parm is a freshman.
“Madilyn and Jasmine have worked very hard to get back to the singles state,” Daviess County coach Byron Johnson said. “I feel they both have a very good shot at doing really well. They both went through slumps this year and continued to work through them. They went and practiced as often as they could, and they came out of the slumps at the right time.”
Logan Littleton and Ashton Farris will bowl for Ohio County on Tuesday in the Boys Singles Championship at Strike and Spare.
Farris was third in the Region 1 Championship with a 1,067. Littleton bowled a 1,060 for fourth place in the regional. Both are juniors.
Littleton had a 165.50 average for the season.
“In the regionals he had a slow start in his first game but was able to pull it together and finish very strong,” Ohio County coach Kim Farris said. “He also managed to bowl a perfect 300 in one of his games at regionals.”
Ashton Farris averaged 187.83 for the season.
“He remained focused throughout the entire day of regionals and managed to finish every game above his season average,” Kim Farris said.
Both of the Ohio County bowlers should have good rounds at state.
“They both have the personality and drive to adapt well, so I feel really confident they will do that and make themselves a real presence in the state competition.”
