LEXINGTON — The suspense was short-lived in the opening game of the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
Behind a triple-double from junior wing Josie Gilvin, Sacred Heart pounded Knott County Central 64-32, earning a trip to Friday’s quarterfinals. The Valkyries are aiming for their fifth state championship and first since 2004.
Using her length and quickness to stymie the Patriots, Gilvin scored 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. But her biggest contribution was on defense, where she swiped 10 steals and helped the Valkyries produce 30 points off 26 Knott Central turnovers.
BOWLING GREEN 50, BISHOP BROSSART 48, 2 OTs
In the second game of the opening round of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16, Bowling Green prevailed in a marathon.
An open three-pointer in the closing seconds by Brossart’s Rosie Jump clanged off the rim, sending Bowling Green (19-10) into Friday’s quarterfinals against Sacred Heart Academy.
“It shows resiliency from both groups,” Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. “We knew it was going to be a grind. We didn’t know it was going to take eight extra minutes, but we’re glad to be on this side of it.”
Bowling Green’s LynKaylah James scored nine of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods. James also ripped down 19 rebounds.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 55, SOUTH LAUREL 50, OT
In the closing minute of regulation of Franklin County’s game Wednesday, senior Brooklynn Miles had one thought on her mind.
“I’m not losing,” Miles recalled for the media after the Lady Flyers rallied to beat South Laurel at Rupp Arena.
Franklin County Coach Joey Thacker watched his team let slip nine-point leads twice in the second half, and he turned to his point guard Miles as South Laurel went to the free throw line to stretch out their biggest lead of the game in the closing moments.
“I just said, ‘It’s time for you to go,’ ” Thacker said. “We found some things late in the game where we could cut her through the zone and get her in the corner where she and Patience (Laster) would be isolated on the same side. And she made big plays and big foul shots, too. Those are huge.”
ANDERSON COUNTY 78, SOUTHWESTERN 67
Amiya Jenkins put up a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds, to lead Anderson County, a favorite to win the Girls State Tournament.
Jenkins made 12-of-15 free throws and Anderson County made 27-of-34 (79.4%) as it pushed its record to 27-2.
Southwestern ended its season 20-4.
Anderson County also got double-figure scoring from Tiffani Riley (16 points), Sophie Smith (15) and Rachel Satterly (14).
