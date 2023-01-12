The Kentucky 2A Championships Basketball Tournaments have been picking up some momentum and getting more recognition over the last couple of years.
The 2A Championships will be played at the Sportscenter over this weekend.
First-round games for boys and girls will start Friday, running throughout the day with girls and boys games taking turns. Semifinals will be Saturday starting with girls at 1:30 p.m. and the second boys semifinal tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
The girls championship is at noon Sunday and the boys championship game will be at 2 p.m.
“Last year was probably our best crowds for the basketball championships,” said Chris Gendek, who handles destination development and sports management for Visit Owensboro. “We have all the other sports too. Soccer and volleyball do really well from attendance standpoint. Basketball has been a slower start, but we’ve gained teams and schools over the years. We’ve jumped to 52 teams across the state this year.”
Basketball has dealt with rescheduling games for teams that advance in the 2A, much like what happens with teams advancing in the All ‘A’ state tournaments.
“What we try to do is get the kids an opportunity to play for a state championship,” Gendek said. “At the Sportscenter we try to give them that big stage atmosphere so they can prepare for the postseason. A lot of teams love it, don’t know what to expect (in a larger event). They can also be successful at the KHSAA level when they go against some bigger schools later in the season.”
Jeremy Tackett is the athletic director at Union County, and he along with former Webster County athletic director Matt Bell began working on the idea of a state tournament for schools too large to play in the All ‘A’ but that were under 1,000 students. The project began taking shape in 2018 and the first Kentucky 2A Championships for basketball were in January 2019.
“We sent out emails to those schools and got a good response from that, then we started putting it all together,” Tackett said. “We’re very pleased, it’s grown every year, we hope to generate same type of enthusiasm and interest as All ‘A’.”
Tackett knows the longevity of the All ‘A’ has helped it grow.
“We’ve been extremely pleased with our partnership with Owensboro, we feel like we’ve found a stable home in Owensboro,” Tackett said. “We’re hoping crowds improve, and we’re hoping that schools value this as an opportunity to play in state tournament type event, a class state championship event.”
Christian Academy Louisville is one of the top girls teams in the loaded 7th Region that is in this 2A event. Lexington Catholic comes in as the No. 3 boys team in the state.
From western Kentucky there will be Franklin-Simpson boys and girls, Calloway County boys, Hopkins County Central girls.
“We’ve had some Division 1 talent spread through this,” Gendek said. “This has been getting talked about more across the state, it’s gaining momentum. The fan bases for the schools are engaged, they follow the schools. From a tourism side of things, this brings people in that we normally wouldn’t reach.”
There is a cheerleading competition that is judged on game performance, and more schools are starting to bring bands for the games.
The 2A Championships help hotel traffic here. The format went to three days which could give more fans of teams a chance to come in for the games.
“We try to incorporate as many local businesses as possible,” Gendek said. “Game operations, we use people from the KWC athletic department, we try to use some local officials as well.”
Friday’s games
Girls
Franklin-Simpson vs. Mercer County, 9 a.m.
Christian Academy Louisville vs. Hopkins County Central, noon.
Bell County vs. Taylor County, 4:30 p.m.
Rowan County vs. Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m.
Boys
Franklin-Simpson vs. Lexington Catholic, 10:30 a.m.
DeSales vs. Calloway County, 1:30 p.m.
McCreary Central vs. Taylor County, 6 p.m.
Mason County vs. Magoffin County, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Girls semifinals: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Boys semifinals: 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sunday
Girls championship: Noon.
Boys championship: 2 p.m.
