OWESPTS-12-28-22 INDEPENDENCE BANK CLASSIC ADVANCE

Owensboro’s Cayman Powell drives in for a layup against Warren Central during game action on Dec. 5 at Owensboro High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

A second two-day high school basketball event will be going at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Independence Bank Classic will feature several boys teams from the 3rd Region and Owensboro-Daviess County. They will play six games Wednesday and six more Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.