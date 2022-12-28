A second two-day high school basketball event will be going at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Independence Bank Classic will feature several boys teams from the 3rd Region and Owensboro-Daviess County. They will play six games Wednesday and six more Thursday.
Owensboro Catholic, Owensboro, Whitesville Trinity and McLean County are among area teams in the event.
Meade County (2-6) and Edmonson County (6-4) will start the tournament Wednesday at 10 a.m. Butler County (7-4) and Cooper (5-5) will play at 11:30 a.m. McLean County (9-2) and Shoals (Ind.) will meet at 1:15 p.m. Carlisle County (6-3) and Evansville (Ind.) Day will play at 2:45 p.m. Whitesville Trinity (5-3) and Owensboro (8-3) will play at 5:45. Fleming County (7-5) will meet Owensboro Catholic (9-1) at 7:45 p.m.
Trinity and Carlisle County will start Thursday’s games at 10 a.m. Butler County and Hart County (4-4) play at 11:30 p.m. Meade County and Fleming County will meet at 1:15 p.m. Breckinridge County (3-5) and Cooper will play at 2:30 p.m. McLean County and Owensboro will meet at 4:15 p.m. Owensboro Catholic will play Edmonson County at 7:15 p.m.
McLean County is involved again in this Independence Bank sponsored event. The girls program, coached by Ryan Groves, was also an organizer for the Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic before Christmas at the Sportscenter.
McLean County boys coach Darren Lynam is doing the same organizing job for the Independence Bank Classic.
Tickets are $9 each day and are eligible for re-entry. Children 5-and-under get in for free.
“I try to get as many local teams as possible,” Lynam said. “I try to get as many teams as close as possible for attendance purposes. We try to make the better matchups later in the day.”
Lynam said he likes to keep McLean County playing close to home over the Christmas break if possible.
“There’s a lot to hosting events, but I’d just as soon stay close to home and play,” Lynam said. “Independence Bank has been our sponsor and they’ve been very good to us.”
McLean County reached the 3rd Region championship game last season, played at the Sportscenter, and upset Owensboro in the regional semifinals along the way. Lynam said playing in the Classic at the Sportscenter last season helped give his team confidence playing on that floor in the regional tournament.
“This gives us a chance to play in the Sportscenter, a chance to get on that floor,” Lynam said. “There are several advantages to doing this.”
