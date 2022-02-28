With four teams sporting at least 24 wins, the top end of the girls 3rd Region Tournament is as balanced as coaches have seen it in awhile.
“You have favorites, that’s the most wins I’ve seen for four teams in our region ever,” Owensboro Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “Three of us had 25 and one of us had 24. It will be balanced, tough, and of course all the 20s are on our side, so let’s have fun with it.”
The four teams are Owensboro Catholic at 25-9, Meade County at 25-6, Butler County at 25-3 and Breckinridge County at 24-6.
Catholic opens the regional tournament with Muhlenberg County on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter. That game will be followed by a prime matchup with Butler County and Breckinridge County at 7:45 p.m.
The regional will continue Tuesday with Meade County and Edmonson County playing at 6 p.m., and Apollo facing Ohio County at 7:45 p.m.
The girls regional takes a break until Friday for the boys to get started. The girls semifinals will be at 6 p.m. Friday for the Monday winners and 7:45 p.m. Friday for the Tuesday winners. The regional championship game will be Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m.
Catholic beat Muhlenberg County 56-22 back on Jan. 11. Turning up the defensive pressure will be a key for the Lady Aces.
Karmin Riley leads Catholic with 12.7 points a game, and Hailee Johnson is right there with 12.4 points a game. Riley has made 84-of-209 from 3-point range for 40%.
Muhlenberg County is 10-16. The Lady Mustangs were led by Brooklyn Stewart with 12.3 points a game. Sarah-Kate Boggess is good for 9.9 points a game. Stewart averaged 7.2 rebounds a game and Boggess was at 6.3 rebounds a game.
Breck County and Butler County should be the best matchup in the first round. Butler County’s last loss was to Ohio County, 52-51 in overtime on Feb. 14 in Morgantown.
Butler County has three double-figure scorers, led by Gracie Cardwell with 12.3 points. Taylin Clark is scoring 11.7 points a game and Jaelyn Taylor is scoring 10.3 points a game. Clark, a 5-foot-9 senior center, also pulled down 8.9 rebounds a game.
Breck County is led by Isabel Grimes with 16.9 points a game. Sydney Tucker is scoring 12.9 points a game. Sydney Tucker, Skylar Tucker and Kayleigh Huffines each average 5 rebounds a game.
Meade County has arguably one of the best freshmen in the state with Peyton Bradley, a 5-9 guard who averaged 20 points a game this season. Bradley has made 109-of-236 shots from 3-point range for 46%. Bradley also grabbed 5.1 rebounds a game.
Edmonson County is 11-20. Paige Wolfe is the leading scorer with 8.3 points a game.
Apollo is the defending 3rd Region champion and is 14-16 this season. The E-Gals have three double-figure scorers, led by Amaya Curry with 15.2 points a game. Shelbie Beatty averaged 14.3 points a game and Jenna Dant averaged 11.2 points a game. Dant also grabbed eight rebounds a game, and K’Asia Palmer pulled down six rebounds a game.
“Meade County they’ve played some good, quality teams, they have a lot of weapons, Bradley is a take over kid,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “Bradley is a great player, and she’s got a lot of good players around her who know when she needs the ball. I look at Catholic and think they have a lot of weapons. Breck County, Grimes with the experience there. There’s a lot of good teams and talent in this field.”
Curry has been fighting an illness the last week, and she should be available for the regional opener.
Ohio County is 17-13 and has been led by Rain Embry with 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. Ohio County has won eight games in a row.
