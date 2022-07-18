High school teams in town view 7-on-7 as more of a good starting point in preseason preparations now, instead of something just to do until it’s time to put the pads on.
It seemed like years ago, when 7-on-7 was just becoming a thing to prepare teams for a high school football season, some coaches in general liked the idea of having quarterbacks and skill players working together, getting timing down, making pass running routes crisp and clean, learning how to throw tough passes time after time. If teams had a guy who was going to be a good quarterback, and they had guys who could catch the ball, those teams loved 7-on-7.
There were also coaches who weren’t all that big on 7-on-7, they were more interested in getting the pads on as soon as possible.
Hitting, contact, tackling, being physical are all major on the football field. And coaches know there is a separation point for some players when the pads go on and the hitting starts.
The physical side of football and executing on every play will always be in the front of preparation. But 7-on-7 has become a major factor in getting teams going early in the preseason.
All four of the high schools in OBKY were in some kind of 7-on-7 competitions last weekend.
Apollo went to Hoover, Alabama for a tournament with a lot of quality teams. Christian Combs is Apollo’s quarterback.
“We beat some good teams and lost to some really good teams,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “Gainesville, Georgia, Bluffton, S.C., and Enterprise, Alabama were the best teams we played. What I liked about us is we ran out offense and defense and played against great competition in the Southeast.
“We gained a lot of experience and got to see what we can do on the big stage.”
Owensboro is also returning its quarterback in Kasey Boone, and the Red Devils went to McCracken County.
“We played six games, all against teams from surrounding states,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “Five of the teams we played made it to at least the semi-finals of their state playoffs, so it was high-level competition. We competed hard and got better, falling to the eventual tournament champion in the quarterfinals. We got over 200 snaps on film and have started working back through that with the guys to show them what we did well and what we can do better, which is the ultimate goal.”
Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic are working in new quarterbacks, so this first tournament weekend was a good test.
DC was 6-3 and got to the final four in the Best of the West at Christian County/Hopkinsville.
“Jack Ball and Lake Wilson split time at QB and both played well throughout the weekend,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “We got what we needed out of it: great conditioning, good competition and allowed us to see some areas that need some work.”
Owensboro Catholic was also in the Best of the West.
“We’re breaking in new quarterbacks at the varsity level with Lucas Gorman and Brady Atwell, so 7-on-7 is important for us,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “Both quarterbacks improved tremendously and our defense improved greatly. We lost in the semifinals but we improved every game and our kids competed and represented themselves well.”
